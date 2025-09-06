Deborah “Debbie” Jean Wisdom, 70, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, at Pacific Care Center in Hoquiam, Washington. She was born in Aberdeen, Washington to Don and Georgia (Bell) Briscoe on Sept. 4, 1954. Debbie was one of five children, raised in Oakville for a short time before the family moved to Montesano, Washington.

During high school, she worked at Gene’s Stop and Go with the founder Gene, and later graduated from Montesano High School in 1972. Debbie then went on to receive her associate’s degree from Grays Harbor College. She then met the love of her life and true soul mate, Dave Wisdom. The couple married on Sept. 16, 1978, at the Assembly of God Church in Montesano, Washington. Debbie worked at ITT Rainier until her first son, Brandon, was born. She then spent many years as a stay-at-home mother, raising her three sons: Brandon, Jason, and Kyle. When her children entered school, Debbie went back to work, working for Aiken and Sanders Accounting for a period, before finding a career with the City of Montesano in 1988. In 1990, Debbie and Dave purchased their forever home in Montesano, Washington. After 30 years, she retired with the city in 2019.

Debbie enjoyed camping and traveling. She and Dave spent many camping trips up and down the coast, as well as traveling to Hawaii to visit her son. Debbie and her mother had the opportunity to watch the Grand Ole’ Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. She loved to bake goodies for her family and friends, especially around Christmas time. She also loved faithfully watching the Seahawks games. Debbie’s truest joys were being with her family. She loved anything and everything that joined her family together, whether it was simple dinners or big holidays. Debbie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who created a home full of warmth, love, and laughter. She was the heart and soul of her family. Her strength and unconditional love were a constant source of support for all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Georgia Briscoe, and her brother, Lloyd Briscoe.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Dave Wisdom of the family home; three sons: Brandon Wisdom of Auburn, Washington; Jason Wisdom (Ray) of Honolulu, Hawaii; and Kyle (Rhianna) Wisdom of McCleary, Washington; brothers: Louie Burch and Dean (Lori) Briscoe; sister, Pam Briscoe, of Olympia, Washington; 7 grandchildren: Jaedelyn, Mayah, Samuel, Anika, Aubrey, Olivia, and Joshua; many nieces and nephews, and lovingly remembered by her many other extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at 11a.m. located at McCleary Rock Harbor Church. 208 W. Pine St., McCleary, WA 98557. A reception will be held at the church, following the service. Private burial will be held at Wynoochee Cemetery. Please take a moment to share your memories or notes of condolence for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.