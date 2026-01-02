Death notices

Barbara Hall

Barbara Agnes Hall, 83, former Grays Harbor resident and 1960 graduate of JM Weatherwax High School, died Monday, Dec. 22, 2025 in Graham, Washington. Services are being planned and details will follow in The Daily World. Arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.

Barbara Lowery

Barbara Ann Lowery, 73, Ocean Shores resident, died Dec. 4, 2025 at her home in Ocean Shores, Washington. No services are planned. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.

Kay Testerman

Kay Diann Testerman, 75, Hoquiam resident and self-employed florist, died Dec. 8, 2025 at her home in Hoquiam. No services are planned. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.