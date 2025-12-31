Death Notices

Mary Schimelpfenig

Mary Ann Schimelpfenig of Amanda Park died Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. She was 83.

Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.

Gary Morgan

Hoquiam resident Gary Clifford Morgan died Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. He was 87.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 3, at 1:30 p.m. at the Hoquiam Elks.

Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.

Bruce ‘Tommy’ Butler

Bruce “Tommy” Edward Butler of Forks died Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. He was 86.

Viewing will be held Friday, Jan. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.

Richard Mossman

Richard Lawrance Mossman, age 86, died Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, at Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma.

A longtime resident of Grays Harbor, he had worked as a log truck driver.

Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.