Death Notices

Dean Dingler

Ocean Shores resident Dean Dingler died Nov. 29, 2025. He was 84.

He had served his country for 20 years as a member of the U.S. Navy Band and later worked for Safeco.

A memorial will be held at a later date and details will be announced when available.

Betty Caldwell

Betty Jean Caldwell, 92, a longtime Aberdeen resident and former cook at Ocean Spray, died Monday Dec. 22, 2025 in Oakville.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and details will follow in The Daily World.

Cremation arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.