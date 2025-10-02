Death Notices

Ronnie N. Heyd

Aberdeen resident Ronnie Neal Heyd died Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 at home after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and later in the U.S. Navy, completing two tours during the Vietnam War.

A service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Hoquiam. A committal service will take place at a later date at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.

Arrangements are by Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.

Chet Ackley

Chet Ackley of Montesano died at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. He was 65.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen.