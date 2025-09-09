Death Notices

Patrick ‘Mikey’ Michael Welch Jr.

Patrick “Mikey” Michael Welch Jr. died Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 in Centralia at the age of 53.

He was a heavy equipment operator for over 22 years and also worked with the Cosmopolis Fire Department for over 10 years.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, at 1 p.m. at 152 West Cloquallum Road in Shelton.

Arrangements are to Harrison Family Mortuary.

Cindy Lou (Apley) Johnson

Former longtime Elma resident Cindy Lou (Apley) Johnson of Nine Mile Falls, died Aug. 29, 2025 in Spokane. She was 74.

She retired from nursing in 2014.

Arrangements are by Ball & Dodd Funeral Home in Spokane.

Jon Ramey

Jon Keith Ramey of Aberdeen died Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. He was 61.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Viki Meza

Viki Meza, a long time resident of Aberdeen, died Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. in Olympia. She was 54.

Services are being planned for a later date and will be announced when details are available.

Donations are being accepted at Harrison Family Mortuary.

Margaret (Mason) Meyer

Former East County resident Margaret (Mason) Meyer, died Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at her home in Olympia. She was 99.

She retired from the Sterling Bank in McCleary.