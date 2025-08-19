Death Notices

Betty Meyer

Longtime Aberdeen resident Betty Jane Meyer, 85, died Monday, Aug. 11, 2025.

She had been a waitress at the South Side Mercantile Grocery, Joe’s Café, Walt’s Broiler, Wishkah Cook House, Swanson’s, and Aberdeen bowling alley and had worked as a wheelbarrow pusher at John Hughes Shake Mill.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at the Rose Center, 210 K St. in Hoquiam.

Arrangements are by Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.

Kyle DuPont

Kyle James DuPont, age 41, a longtime resident of Hoquiam, died Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in University Place, Washington.

Arrangements are pending at the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.