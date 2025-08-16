Death Notices

Donald Crosson

Donald Crosson, 91, of Tokeland, died Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen.

Timothy Costner

Timothy Raymond Costner died at his home in Elma on Tuesday, Aug. 12 at the age of 65.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Betty Meyer

Longtime Aberdeen resident Betty Jane Meyer, 85, died Monday, Aug. 11, 2025.

She had been a waitress at the South Side Mercantile Grocery, Joe’s Café, Walt’s Broiler, Wishkah Cook House, Swanson’s, and Aberdeen bowling alley and had worked as a wheelbarrow pusher at John Hughes Shake Mill.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, at the Rose Center in Hoquiam.

Arrangements are by Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.