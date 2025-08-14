Death Notices

Gary Edwards

Former Aberdeen resident Gary Lee Edwards of Marysville, died Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Everett. He was 89.

He had worked in the plywood and oyster industry and retired, along with his wife Sylvia from managing motels and apartments in Southside Aberdeen and Ocean Shores.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15, at Fern Hill Cemetery in Aberdeen followed by a gathering at Happy Teriyaki in Aberdeen.

Donna Parker

Longtime Hoquiam resident Donna Louise Parker died Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. She was 88.

She had worked as an executive for Aging and Health for the state of Washington.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18, at Coleman Mortuary. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, at the Hoquiam Senior Center.