Death Notices

Jonathon Harper

Jonathon Todd Harper, a longtime Aberdeen resident and former welder, died Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at home. He was 37.

A potluck celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16, at Sam Benn Park in Aberdeen.

A full obituary will be published in the coming days.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Harold Barnum

Former South Bend resident Harold Eugene Barnum died June 4, 2025, in Michigan. He graduated from South Bend High School in 1960.

He had worked for Weyerhaeuser for many years.

No services are planned.

Edgar Oakes

Edgar Allen Oakes of Elma died Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at home. He was 78.

He had worked as a millwright for the Simpson Door Company.

Arrangements are by Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.

Mary Spencer

Cosmopolis resident Mary Lou Spencer, a former bookkeeper, died Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. She was 75.

A funeral will be held at noon Monday, Aug. 18, in the chapel of Fern Hill Funeral Home, with a graveside to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Cosmopolis. A reception will follow at Cosmopolis Lions Club.

A full obituary will be published in the coming days.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home.

Didina Helbling

Ocean Shores resident Didina Louise Helbling, a former administrative assistant, died Saturday, July 26, 2025, at home. She was 73.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Faith Community Church in Ocean Shores.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.