Death Notices

Thomas Barfuss

Thomas Harlan Barfuss, a longtime Aberdeen resident, and former electrical sales representative, died Thursday, June 5, 2025, at home. He was 80.

Inurnment will take place in Little Falls, Minnesota.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Hope Starkweather

Hope E. Starkweather, 78, Montesano resident and former Para Educator, died Friday, August 1, 2025 at Harbor Regional Health in Aberdeen.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Brady Grange.

Cremation arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.