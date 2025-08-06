Death Notices

Fredrick Hinkley

Fredrick Joseph Hinkley died Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at his home in Westport at the age of 78.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Jack Glasgo

Jack Joseph Glasgo of Lacey died Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at Woodard Creek Health and Rehab in Olympia. He was 91.

He was a longtime resident of Aberdeen.

Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington in Tumwater.

Sheila Masterson-Stout

Ocean Shores resident Sheila Masterson-Stout died Friday, Aug. 1. She was 56.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Yolanda Pearson

Yolanda Sue Pearson, a longtime resident of Hoquiam, died Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, in Hoquiam. She was 66.

She had worked at Emerson School in Hoquiam.

At her request, there will be no service.

Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.