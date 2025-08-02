Death Notices

Dianne Ward

Aberdeen resident Dianne May Larson Ward died Monday, July 28, 2025, at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen at the age of 78.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Mike Walden

Mike Robert Walden of Raymond died Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Chehalis. He was 46.

Mike was employed at the Aberdeen Home Depot.

A funeral is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 2 at Willapa United Methodist Church in Raymond.

Memorials may be made to: Mike Walden Memorial Scholarship at the Great Northwest Credit Union in Raymond.

A complete obituary will be published in The Daily World on Tuesday.