Death Notices

Michael D. Rhyne

Michael David Rhyne died at his home in Aberdeen on July 22, 2025 at the age of 71.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Marie L. Caskey

Marie Louise Caskey, 69, a lifetime Grays Harbor resident and former bookkeeper, died July 26, 2025, at her Cosmopolis home.

A funeral will be held at noon Saturday, Aug. 2, at Central Park Baptist Church. There will be a time of visitation prior to the service.

A full obituary will be published in the coming days.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.