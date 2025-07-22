Death Notices

Betty Roberts

Betty Jean Roberts, 98, a longtime resident of Grays Harbor and former school district nutritionist, died Friday, July 11, 2025, at Channel Point Village in Hoquiam.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, at the Aberdeen Elks Lodge.

A full obituary will be published in Wednesday’s The Daily World.

Donations are suggested to the Central Park Fire Department or Puget Sound Hospice.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Ronald Nelson

Ronald Archie Nelson died at his home in Ocean Shores Monday, July 14, 2025, at the age of 81.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Harry Eaton

Aberdeen resident Harry Edward Eaton died at Grays Harbor Health and Rehabilitation Center on Monday, July 14, 2025, at the age of 86.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Sandra VanHousen

Aberdeen resident Sandra Paulette VanHousen died Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Pacific Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hoquiam at the age of 76.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

James Epler

James Epler, resident of Westport, died at home on July 18, 2025. He was 65. Arraignments are by Harrison Family Mortuary.