Death Notices

Jon Barchenger

Aberdeen resident Jon David Barchenger, a former software engineer for Microsoft, died Friday, July 4, 2025, at home in Aberdeen. She was 80.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Montesano.

Cremation arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Philip Graves

Former Malone resident Philip Dwight Graves, 82, died Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. He had been a dairy farmer.

A full obituary will be published in the coming days.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Alisa Karl

Montesano resident Alisa Ann Karl died Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma. She was 66.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.