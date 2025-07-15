Death Notices

Joann Todd
Montesano resident JoAnn Marie Todd, a former bank teller, died Sunday, June 22, 2025, at home. She was 73.
A full obituary will be published in the coming weeks.
Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
Dorothy Miller
Dorothy Miller of Westport died Thursday, June 26, 2025 is Shelton. She was 94.
A celebration of life is being planned
Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.
Lloyd Jorgenson
Lloyd Jorgenson, 88,a longtime Aberdeen resident, died at his Ocean Shores home, on Thursday, July 10, 2025.
A full obituary will follow in The Daily World.
Russell Morrow
Russell Forrest Morrow, a 33-year-old resident of Ocean Shores, died Monday, July 7, 2025, in Aberdeen.
Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.
Betty Bell
McCleary resident Betty Jeannine, a former Grays Harbor Transit driver, died Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation. She was 86.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 18, Ground Mound Cemetery in Rochester.
Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
Barbara Phillips
Barbara Sue Phillips of Cosmopolis died Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Swedish Medical Center Cherry Hill in Seattle. She was 75.
She had been an office manager with Harbor Pacific.
A full obituary will be published in the coming days.
Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.