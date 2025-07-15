Death Notices

Joann Todd

Montesano resident JoAnn Marie Todd, a former bank teller, died Sunday, June 22, 2025, at home. She was 73.

A full obituary will be published in the coming weeks.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Dorothy Miller

Dorothy Miller of Westport died Thursday, June 26, 2025 is Shelton. She was 94.

A celebration of life is being planned

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Lloyd Jorgenson

Lloyd Jorgenson, 88,a longtime Aberdeen resident, died at his Ocean Shores home, on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

A full obituary will follow in The Daily World.

Russell Morrow

Russell Forrest Morrow, a 33-year-old resident of Ocean Shores, died Monday, July 7, 2025, in Aberdeen.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Betty Bell

McCleary resident Betty Jeannine, a former Grays Harbor Transit driver, died Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at Shelton Health and Rehabilitation. She was 86.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 18, Ground Mound Cemetery in Rochester.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Barbara Phillips

Barbara Sue Phillips of Cosmopolis died Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Swedish Medical Center Cherry Hill in Seattle. She was 75.

She had been an office manager with Harbor Pacific.

A full obituary will be published in the coming days.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.