Death Notices

Kerry M. Sample

McCleary resident Kerry Michael Sample died Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma. He was 62.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

James Evans

James “Jim” Evans of Hoquiam died Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at home. He was 97.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 15, in the Coleman Mortuary Chapel in Hoquiam.

Trent Schisler-Ekman

Aberdeen resident Trent Schisler-Ekman died Thursday, July 3, 2025, at home. He was 24.

A service is being planned.

Arraignments are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Richart

Former Montesano resident Elizabeth Serena “Beth” Richart died Monday, June 30, 2025, at home in Oakville. She was 58.

Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington in Tumwater.