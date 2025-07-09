Death Notices

Betty J. Van Blaricom

Betty Jean Van Blaricom died Saturday, June 28, 2025.

A longtime resident of Montesano, she worked as a tutor for Grays Harbor Community College. She was 94.

A service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.

Stan Lattin

Former Cosmopolis resident Stan Lattin of Lacey died Sunday, July 6, 2025, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. He was 83.

He had been the Director of Planning at the Port of Grays Harbor for many years.

Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington in Tumwater.

Janis E. Lemieux

Longtime Hoquiam resident Janis Elaine Lemieux died Friday, June 28, 2025. She was 53.

A service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at the Coleman Mortuary Chapel in Hoquiam.

James M. Healy

Ocean Shores resident James Michael Healy died Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen at the age of 80.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.