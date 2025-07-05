death notices

Charrolotte Ratliff

Charrolotte Jeanne Ratliff, 76, longtime Satsop resident and former homemaker, died on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Grays Harbor Health and Rehabilitation. Services are being scheduled and will be announced with a full obituary in the coming weeks. Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.

Nellie Janette Jenkins

Nellie Janette Jenkins, 86, McCleary resident and former business owner died on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at her home in McCleary, Washington. Inurnment will take place with her husband in Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington. A full obituary will be published in the coming weeks. Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, Washington.

Michael Bruce Huett

Aberdeen resident, Michael Bruce Huett, died at Westhaven Villa on July 3, 2025, at the age of 77. Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.