Death Notices

David Rice

Aberdeen resident David Rice died Grays Harbor Health and Rehabilitation Center in Aberdeen Friday, June 20,2025 at the age of 80. Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Patricia Peterson

Patricia “Patty” Anne Peterson, a lifetime Aberdeen resident and former office manager with The Port of Grays Harbor, died Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Pacific Care Center in Hoquiam. She was 75.

No public services will be held.

A full obituary will be published in the coming weeks.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Mary L. Donahoe

Ocean Shores resident Mary Lou Donahoe died Saturday, June 10, 2025, at home. She was 84.

A private graveside took place at Hopewell Cemetery in Payton, Oregon.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Allen ‘Al’ Howard

Allen “Al” Howard, a 75-year-old resident of Oakville, died Friday, June 20, 2025, at Seattle VA Medical Center.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.