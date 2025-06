Death Notices

Elizabeth Ann Fisher

Elizabeth Ann Fisher of Aberdeen died June 1, 2025. She was 82.

A celebration of her life and potluck will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 28, in the home of Mark and Melody Toppano in Matlock.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary in Aberdeen.

Diana L. McMullin

Diana Lyn McMullin, an Aberdeen resident and former in-home caregiver, died Friday, June 13, 2025, at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. She was 57.

No formal services are scheduled.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.