Death Notices

James Walls

James “Jim” Keith Walls of Lakeview, Oregon died Thursday, June 5, 2025, after a three-year battle with a rare cancer. He was 76.

The former Central Park resident served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972 as an aircraft mechanic aboard an aircraft carrier. He was Executive Director of Columbia-Pacific Resource Conservation & Development in Aberdeen for 25 years securing over $9M in grants for the county. He was very involved in the development of Friends Landing.

A celebration of his life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 13, at Lakeview Elks Lodge.

Memorials are suggested to the Lake County Community Foundation, 126 North E St., Lakeview, OR 97630.

Arrangements are by Desert Rose Funeral Chapel.

Ann Combes

Ann Combes of Elma died Saturday, June 14, 2025, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Gig Harbor. She was 89.

Arrangements are by Funeral Alternatives of Washington in Tumwater.