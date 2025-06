Cecelia L. Law

Aberdeen resident, Cecelia Lorraine Law died Friday, June 6, 2025, at Puget Sound Healthcare in Olympia at the age of 58. Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Wesley ‘Wes’ Foster

Aberdeen resident Wesley “Wes” Foster died Monday, May 26, 2025, at home. He was 69.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 24, at South Aberdeen Baptist Church.