Robert Brock

Robert James Brock, age 39, died on June 3, 2025, at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory may be made directly to Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam, Washington.

Arrangements are made by Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.

Timothy Whipple

Timothy Earl Whipple, 72-year-old resident of McCleary, died Thursday, June 5, 2025 at Summit Pacific Medical Center. Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen.