Death Notices

Wilma ‘Nita’ Line

Wilma “Nita” Line, an 81-year-old resident of Montesano, died Saturday, May 24, 2025, at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen.

Rachel R. Foss

Aberdeen resident Rachel Raby Foss died Saturday, May 24, 2025, Grays Harbor Health and Rehabilitation Center in Aberdeen at the age of 79.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Robert S. Thomas

Robert Sylvester Thomas, a lifetime Hoquiam resident, died Friday, May 16, 2025. He was 71.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Sunset Memorial Park on Hoquiam.

Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.

Velma D. Tuck

Velma Darlene Tuck, 81, longtime resident of Grays Harbor and former housekeeping supervisor, died Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at her home in Aberdeen.

Services are being planned and will be announced with a full obituary in the coming days.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Carmen G. Anderson West

Carmen Gayle Anderson West died at her family home in Amanda Park Thursday, May 29, 2025. She was 81.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 7, at Quinault Valley Chapel.

Arrangements are by colemanmortuary in Hoquiam.