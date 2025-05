LouAnn Sutten Houle

Former Elma resident and former Senior Pastor of the Elma Church of God, LouAnn Sutten Houle, died May 19, 2025, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. She was 70.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Mary Prescott

Longtime Hoquiam resident Mary Prescott died Thursday, May 22, 2025, at Pacific Care Center in Hoquiam. She was 81.

Service details will be announced in The Daily World.

Arrangements are by Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.