Death Notices

Paul M. King

Paul Matthew King, a 26-year-old resident of Pacific Beach, died Thursday, May 8, 2025, at home.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen.

Sandra J. Burgard

Sandra Jean Burgard of Ocean Shores died Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. She was 62.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Floyd McMullough

Floyd McMullough of Aberdeen died Thursday, May 15, 2025, at Good Sam Medical Center in Puyallup. He was 91.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Alberto ‘Jim’ Lizardo

Ocean Shores resident Alberto “Jim” Lizardo, age 81, died Tuesday, May 13, 2025. He was 81.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and had worked in customer service and gave tours at the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant.

A celebration of life is being planned and will be announced later.

Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.

Robert S. Thomas

Lifetime Hoquiam resident Robert Sylvester Thomas died Friday, May 16, 2025. He was 71.

Arrangements are by Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.