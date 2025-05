Frances K. Valentine

Frances Katherine Valentine of Aberdeen died at home Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the age of 91.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Donovan L. Scott

Donovan Lee Scott, an Ocean Shores resident since 2002, died Friday, May 9, 2025. He was 82.

A celebration of life is being planned and will be announced later.

Arrangements are Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.