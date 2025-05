Death notices

Susan O’Brien

Susan O’Brien died at Riverside Memory Care in Hoquiam on Friday, May 8, 2025. She was 74.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Carolyn Hutsell

Carolyn Elaine Hutsell, a longtime resident of Aberdeen and former restaurant and hospitality server, died on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at her home in Aberdeen. She was 79. No formal services will be scheduled.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Irene Brown

Irene Mae Brown died at her home in Aberdeen on Friday, May 2, 2025, at the age of 95.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.