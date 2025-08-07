Death Notice

Edgar Oake

Edgar Allen Oake of Elma died Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at home. He was 78.

He had worked as a millwright for the Simpson Door Company.

Arrangements are by Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.

Richard ‘Rich’ Wyninger

Hoquiam resident Richard “Rich” Lee Wyninger, former owner of Northwest Grinding, died Friday, June 27, 2025, at home. He was 74.

No formal services are scheduled.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Brian Thomas

Brain Leigh Thomas, a lifetime Grays Harbor resident, died Sunday, June 22, 2025, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. He was 79.

He had been a log truck driver.

No formal services are scheduled.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.