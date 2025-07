Death Notice

Linda Dunbar

Linda Lee Dunbar, a 72-year-old resident of Pacific Beach, died at home Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Arrangements are by Harrison Family Mortuary.

Edward Bourke

Aberdeen resident Edward Lawrence Bourke died Monday, July 14, 2025, in Sand Point, Idaho. He was 65.

There are currently no plans for a service.

Samuel Gittens

Samuel D. Gittens, a lifetime resident of Hoquiam, died Monday, July 21, 2025, at home. He was 48.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary in Hoquiam.