Lloyd Jorgenson

Former Grays Harbor resident Lloyd Jorgenson died Thursday, July 10, 2025. He was 88.

He had worked at Evans Plywood for 36 years and later owned a share of Hoquiam Plywood.

A service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 18, at Moles Farewell Tributes in Ferndale. Burial with military honors will be beside his son at Greenacres Memorial Park.