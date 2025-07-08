Death Notice

M. Douglas ‘Doug’ Twibell

M. Douglas “Doug” Twibell, former owner of Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen, died Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital in Aberdeen. He was 84.

Services are pending for the middle of next week and details will follow in The Daily World.

Arrangements are by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home in Aberdeen.

Steve Levold

Former Aberdeen resident Steve Levold of Packwood died Sunday, June 29, 2025.

He had been the station manager at KXRO and KDUX before working for Piper Jaffrey, DA Davidson and Morgan Stanley.

A funeral will be held at the Packwood Presbyterian Church on Saturday, July 12, at 11 a.m.

Memorials are suggested to the Packwood Presbyterian Church, 13096 US 12, Packwood, WA, 98361 or Aberdeen High School Athletics ATTN Michaela Hoover, 410 N G S., Aberdeen, WA 98520.

A full obituary will appear later in The Daily World.