Dean K. Dingler was a resident of Ocean Shores, Washington. He passed on Nov. 29, 2025 at age 84 after a long battle with COPD.

He was born in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to Arthur and Florence Dingler and enjoyed a childhood of small-town charm and adventure, often with his beloved beagle. He played the trombone in his high school band, which would shape the next phase of his life.

Joining the U.S. Navy at age 17, his musical talent was noticed and he became a member of the United States Navy Band and would remain so for the next 20 years. As a young sailor in Seattle he met Crystal, his wife of 59 years. Together they had three children as his station assignments took the family to Japan, Texas, Virginia and finally back to Seattle. His work days were filled with band practice and various performances at ceremonies and public events. He said he could play Anchors Aweigh in his sleep.

At the age of 37 Dean made the decision to retire from the Navy. He then went to college and received a degree that opened the door to the next phase of his career, as an actuary at Safeco Insurance company in Seattle. He was a suit and tie man at Safeco for the next 20 years, settling at a home in Kenmore as he and Crystal raised their children to adulthood and watched them leave the nest.

At age 59 he retired for good. He and Crystal traveled the country in an RV for several years and eventually settled in Ocean Shores, not far from where they started. Retirement didn’t suit Crystal and she went on to become a three-term mayor of Ocean Shores, but Dean took to retired life like a fish to water. As “First Gentleman” he could usually be seen in the background at public meetings, supporting Crystal up until she passed in 2021.

Dean had many hobbies, including watchmaking, photography, ham radio and collecting. He was proud of his Navy service and could often be seen around town wearing his USS Coral Sea or USS Yorktown cap, two of the aircraft carriers he served aboard.

Dean is survived by his children Kenny, Elizabeth and Kurt. He is preceded in death by his wife Crystal and his sister Sally. Per his wishes, his and Crystal’s ashes will be scattered at sea in a military ceremony. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.