Aberdeen resident David William Bednarik passed away at Harbor Regional Health on Jan. 30, 2026. He was 70 years old. David was born on June 3, 1955, in Aberdeen to parents Gerald and Elaine (Hartzog) Bednarik. He was a 1973 graduate of Weatherwax High School.

Following graduation, David worked for several firms including Mayr Brothers and Rognlins Inc. David was known as an excellent heavy equipment operator. David is survived by his daughter, Dana (Andy) White, his brother Gerald Jr. (Paula) Bednarik, sisters Carol (Darryl) Druzianich, and Karen (Craig) Royer. Also, several nieces, nephews, numerous cousins, family members, and cherished friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Elaine, and his son Brian Bednarik.

David will be laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery on the Wishkah Valley. A private internment will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to the Brian Bednarik Bednarik Memorial Fund (Peak Credit Union) or any local charity of choice.