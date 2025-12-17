Darrell Kay Bell, 80, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025. Darrell was born on April 20, 1945, to Roxie (Shull) Bell and Donald G. Bell Sr. in Aberdeen, Washington. He also resided in Hoquiam, Cosmopolis, Quinault, and Fairbanks, Alaska. He graduated from Quinault High School in 1964.

Darrell was dedicated and hard-working. He worked on the Alaska pipeline and spent most of his life as a self-employed logger. Darrell did everything during his logging career, including felling timber, setting chokers, driving a dump truck, and building roads. The log truck he drove was a 1971 Kenworth that no one else was allowed to touch. He would drive to Bend, Oregon and back in a day, delivering shakes from Hoquiam. He was regarded as one of the top heavy equipment operators of his time. Darrell spent many enjoyable times working in the woods with just himself and his brother, Don.

Darrell was always a person you could count on and didn’t hesitate to help anyone in need. He had many great friends in his life that he enjoyed spending time with. He was a great storyteller and always had something funny to share. He had a contagious laugh and passed many of his whimsical one-liners on to his kids.

In his younger years, Darrell owned several toys. He was a pilot and owned a 182 Sesna. He owned a boat and dabbled in drag racing. He drag raced at Seattle International Raceway in the early ‘70s, taking turns racing his ‘57 Chevy and his good friend Fred’s Plymouth Duster. Those two made great memories attending the Winter Nationals every year in Pomona, California.

He married the love of his life, Jeri (Jacka) Bell, in 1980. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years and was also a Shriner, as well as a member of the Elks and the Push Rods. He loved going on Rod Runs with Jeri and friends. Darrell loved his hot rods and owned many different cars throughout his lifetime, including several Corvettes, a ‘57 Chevy Bellaire, a ‘67 El Camino, and a ‘67 Chevelle convertible.

Darrell was obsessed with Hockey. His favorite team was the Seattle Thunderbirds, and he looked forward to attending games with Jeri and his family. At one of the games, he arranged for Jeri to be the “Sweetheart Fan of the Night.” He was always in front of his TV on Saturdays for Hockey Night in Canada, and made several trips to the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

He and Jeri loved to travel. They enjoyed traveling with Holland America Cruise Line, where they became 5-star mariners. They traveled to Alaska multiple times with close friends, through the Panama Canal (10 times), around Australia and New Zealand, and made dozens of stops in the Caribbean, South America, and Mexico. They also cruised through the St. Lawrence River and down the Danube River.

Darrell loved spending time with his nieces and nephews and was smitten with his grandchildren. You could find him taking his grandson for drives or getting his hair done by his granddaughter when they were young. He cherished this time and reminisced about those moments often.

Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, Jeri (Jacka) Bell. Darrell is survived by his children, Brian (Sarah) Yearout and Julie (Kelly) Niemi; brother Donald (Linda) Bell Jr.; sister Debbie (George) Daly; grandchildren Madilyn and Luke Niemi; step-grandchildren Clayton and Marshall Oldfield; nieces Tina (Gjermond) Haughbro and Tami Bell; nephews Donald (Michele) Bell III and Kristopher (Alyssa) Kay.

Memorials may be sent to the Grays Harbor Community Foundation for the Jeri Bell Memorial Scholarship.

To share memories or express condolences, please visit www.harrisonfamilymortuary.com. Arrangements by Harrison Family Mortuary of Aberdeen, Washington.