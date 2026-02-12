Darrel LeRoy Winter, 87, of Hoquiam, Washington, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington.

Darrel was born on May 7, 1938, in Montesano, Washington, to Elmer Miles and Alta Rosina Winter (Banaka). He was raised in Hoquiam, where he graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1956. A gifted athlete in his youth, Darrel was a pole vaulter and played both basketball and football during his high school years.

On June 28, 1958, Darrel married the love of his life, Sherian Lee Winter (Wilson), at the Methodist Church in Elma, Washington. Together they built a life rooted in family, hard work, and community, sharing nearly 68 years of marriage.

Darrel spent his working years in the lumber industry, beginning at Posey’s from 1955 to 1965, and later with Stouffer Lumber, where he worked from 1966 until his retirement in 1996. Known as a dependable truck driver and foreman, Darrel took great pride in his work and was respected for his strong work ethic and steady leadership.

A lifelong resident of the area, Darrel was deeply involved in his community. He was a lifetime member of the Hoquiam Elks and also belonged to the Hoquiam Eagles (now Elma Eagles). He was active with the Grays Harbor Bowman Archery Club, serving as both a member and officer, and enjoyed Elks dinners, bingo, and camping trips.

Darrel lived life hands-on. He was an exceptionally talented woodworker — building boats in his early years, followed by houses, furniture, cabinets, and even a couple of truck canopies. If something was broken, Darrel could fix it. He loved tinkering, gardening, hunting, and fishing, and enjoyed games like horseshoes, cornhole, and golf.

Boating was a particular joy. Darrel owned and drove race boats and cherished time spent taking family out on the ski boat. He also played slow-pitch softball and coached both Little League and Babe Ruth baseball, later becoming a devoted spectator at his children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s sporting events.

When he slowed down, Darrel could often be found cheering on the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks, baking cookies or bread, or gathered around the table playing games with family of all ages.

Darrel is survived by his beloved wife, Sherian Winter of Hoquiam; his sons Steven (Beverly) Winter and Rodney (Dione) Winter, both of Hoquiam; his daughter Darla (Stan) Eberwein of Hoquiam; seven grandchildren: Erica (Bryce) Van Ogle, Daniel (Cassy) Winter, Alexis Winter, Andrew Winter, Jordan (Joe) Ray, Austin Eberwein, and River Winter; and seven great-grandchildren: Cora Winter, Wyatt Winter, Kade Van Ogle, Bode Van Ogle, Karter Ray, Mateo Winter and Kooper Ray (expected in March). He was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Winter.

Darrel will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather — a man who worked hard, loved deeply, and never stopped building, fixing, or showing up for the people he cared about.

Arrangements are entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.