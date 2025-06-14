Hoquiam resident, Darlene Anna Greenawalt, passed away at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington, on June 3, 2025. She was 79 years old.

Darlene was born on Jan. 1, 1946, in Spokane Washington. She was a 1964 graduate of Palmyra High School in Palmyra, Missouri. She served in the United States Army from 1964 to 1967 as a Sp5 Medic at Irwin Army Hospital at Fort Riley, Kansas. She later received her RN Degree from Clark College in Oregon in 1977 and then earned her BA Degree in Business Management from Marylhurst College in Oregon in 1991. She was also a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator in Oregon and Washington, a Licensed RN in Oregon, California and Washington and was Certified as a Forensic RN. After 45 years of working as an RN, she retired in 2016 from Harbors Home Health and Hospice in Hoquiam, Washington.

She was a member of the Hoquiam United Methodist Church in Hoquiam. In her younger years in Oregon, she had gone on church mission trips to India, Greece, Egypt and the Holy Land. In her retirement years she was an avid leathercrafter.

Darlene is survived by her life partner of 31 years, Norma Whitacre of Hoquiam; her sister Gwen Haroldsen of Dallas, Oregon; her sister-in-law Diane Carter of Aberdeen, Washington; nieces Jennifer Cole, Adrianna Shaw and Sabrina Carter; and nephews Eric Cole and Ben Carter.

Darlene was preceded in death by her mother Agnes Paulson, and her brothers Bill Carter and Jim, Randy, and Kendall Greenawalt.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Hoquiam United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 15, at 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.