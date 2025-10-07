Danny Clyde Steuermann, 77, of Cosmopolis, Washington, passed away on Sept. 27, 2025, surrounded by his loving family after spending several years fighting a rare blood disease (pure red cell aplasia).

He was born on Oct. 20, 1947, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen, Washington, oldest child to Ray and Bonnie Steuermann. Danny grew up in the Grays Harbor community alongside his brothers Rex, Bryan and Tim, sister Melanie and their families.

He graduated from Aberdeen High School and went on to serve his country honorably, enlisted into the US Army and served in the Vietnam War from August 1966 to March 1969.

Following his military service, Danny dedicated much of his life to working in machine shops, where his skill, hard work, and commitment left a lasting impression.

On June 9, 1973, his daughter Danielle (affectionately he called his “Belle”) was born. She was the light of his life, and their bond was unbreakable. Her passing in March 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer, was the most difficult loss Danny endured.

Danny was a man who found joy in life’s simple treasures. He loved garage sales, fishing, fixing anything in need of repair, and helping others without hesitation. Known for his generosity, he was the kind of man who would give the shirt off his back, lift spirits with his humor, and uncover bargains wherever he went.

In 2002, Danny welcomed three bonus grandchildren into his home and heart, raising them as his own alongside their grandmother. Later in life, he found immeasurable joy in being “Papa Grumpy” to his great-granddaughters, who were by his side nearly every day. His home was always filled with love, laughter, and warmth — and if you visited, you likely left with a gift or “souvenir” from Danny.

He wished to be remembered as a true character, someone who lived fully, loved deeply, gave freely, and never passed up a good yard sale. His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched, the stories he told, and the lessons he taught about kindness, joy, and family.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lions Club in Cosmopolis, Washington, on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. All who knew and loved Danny are welcome to attend.