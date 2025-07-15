Daniel Domike, born May 9, 1950, in Santa Monica, was a lifelong historian and bookseller whose twin passions for baseball and social justice ignited a love for good stories and a desire to fight for the justice and humanity of everyone in his community. From his childhood in Encino, to his UCLA years protesting with the SDS and IWW, to his years in Seattle selling books alongside his wife Tammy, Dan sought to change the world around him into a beautiful and curious place.

After moving to Seattle in 1972, Dan opened his first bookstore, Agenbyte. He later worked at Tower Books. Dan met Tammy at Crown Books and they settled in the heart of the city, getting married on July 26, 1987. A little over a year later, their daughter Deedee was born mid-December 1988. Dan worked at Seattle University Bookstore for 17 years and then opened Jackson Street Books in the Central District. After moving to Hoquiam, Tammy and Dan established Books on 7th, and sold books online. He was a long time member of the PNBA and ABA, and cherished his friendships among fellow booksellers and authors, both in Seattle and around the world, and found harmony working in the yard and tending to his garden as long as his health allowed him to. He was especially enthusiastic about hosting a Food Pantry in the back yard. He loved sharing music on the Second Life platform and meeting those friends in real life. Dan loved baseball and could recite stats on any given game off the top of his head. He also loved Broadway musicals, jazz, and crosswords.

Dan Domike died on April 27, 2025, surrounded by family and awash in love and support. He is survived by his brother David, beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, and his wife, Tammy, and daughter, DeeDee, who will carry on his passion for social justice and the pursuit of literature.

A celebration of life will be held July 26, 2:30 to 5 p.m. at the Grand Cinema, Tacoma.

His last book recommendation was the novel James, by Percival Everett.

Don’t Mourn — Organize!