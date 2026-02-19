Dan Devin Baskins of Aberdeen, Washington, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 26, 2026.

Dan Devin Baskins of Aberdeen, Washington, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 26, 2026. He was born Sept. 10, 1961, in Seattle, Washington, the fifth child of Don Darrel Baskins and Arletta Mae Baskins. His father preceded him in death.

Dan started kindergarten in California, attended Sholwater Junior High School, graduated from Foster High School in Tukwila, Washington, in 1979, and later resided in Poulsbo, Washington.

He married Carol Ann Fritz in 2019. They lived in Aberdeen, Washington, with their children, grandchildren, and beloved dogs Bo, Lucas, and Cowboy. Dan “never met a stranger” and was an exceptionally outgoing, friendly person who treated people with warmth and kindness. Dan was a kind and generous man who would give everything for his family and friends.

Dan is survived by his first and only beloved wife of 7 years, Carol Ann Fritz; her two children (and their spouses) Jaclyn (James) Meeks and granddaughters Peyton and Emily Meeks in Montesano, Washington; Christopher (Heidi) Fritz and grandson Carson Fritz in Shelton, Washington; and by his mother Arletta Baskins in Poulsbo, Washington; and by his four siblings (and their spouses); Yvonne (Dan) Griffiths in Eagle, Idaho; Darrell (Holly) Baskins in Poulsbo, Washington; Lynette Baskins in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Duane (Myra) Baskins in Bremerton, Washington; by nieces and nephews, Heidi (Joshua) Wright; Yvette (Jonathan) White; Lynnae (David) Bryan; Bryce Griffiths; Brendan Griffiths; and Breana Baskins; and by great-nieces and great-nephews, Emilie, Josiah, and Thomas Wright and Elise and Madelyn White.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 1 p.m. at the Gateway Fellowship Church Munger Chapel, 18901 8th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA, 98370. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Youth for Christ of Poulsbo, WA (www.yfcwestsound.org).