Cora Sigrid (Wallin) Crisp, 81, beloved mom and grandma, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2025, after a brief illness, surrounded by the family who cherished her beyond words.

Cora was born on November 29, 1943, in Aberdeen, Washington, to Karl John and Sigrid (Lungi) Wallin. She spent her early childhood in Central Park, later moving to Aberdeen, where she attended Weatherwax High School, graduating in 1961.

Cora built a quiet but admirable career as a dedicated bookkeeper and office manager, working for many businesses in the Aberdeen and Hoquiam area. With her sharp attention to detail and calm demeanor, she became a trusted presence in every office she entered.

In 1997, Cora moved to Olympia, Washington, to be closer to her adult children. That same year, she joined Bike Tech, as their office manager, later retiring in 2012.

Once retired, Cora could focus on the things that made her the happiest, including spending time with her children and grandchildren, decorating and hosting family and friends in her lovely home, and tending to her beautiful garden.

Cora was fiercely proud of her Scandinavian heritage, family traditions and history. She loved to pull out old family photo albums to share with visitors, explaining in detail who everyone was and what event the picture was taken at. One of her favorite traditions was to bake a loaf of “Skorpo,” a sweet Scandinavian cardamom bread, for family members on their birthday. She delighted in teaching others how to bake this delicious treat.

Cora loved her family more than anything, and that love was felt in everything she did. She was incredibly proud of each of her grandchildren and loved to share their accomplishments with family and friends. She always ended her family visits and phone calls with “I love you more.”

Cora is survived by her loving children, including two sons: Jim (Melissa) Crisp of Satsop and Jason Crisp of Olympia; two daughters: Kjerstin Riedel of Olympia and Karmen (Jamie) Galvin of Olympia; and six grandchildren who adored her, including: Bryson (Peyton) Crisp, Baylee Crisp, Brandin Riedel, Sydney Riedel, Nicholas Galvin and Justin Galvin. Cora was preceded in death by her parents, brother Karl Wallin and sister Margaretta “Maggie” Rosevear.

A small graveside service with family only will be held on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at Fern Hill Cemetery in Aberdeen, where she will be laid to rest near her family.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Elks Lodge.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Seattle Children’s Hospital. Messages of condolence or memories can be sent to the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com.