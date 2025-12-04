Conrad Jobst Sr. passed away on Nov. 7, 2025, in Hoquiam, Washington. Conrad was born on Dec. 13, 1934, to Henry and Hazel Jobst in Aberdeen, Washington. He graduated from Weatherwax High School in 1953. He married Caroline Riemann on June 10, 1955, in Aberdeen, Washington.

He worked for Harbor Plywood and Lamb Grays Harbor before driving log truck for Mayr Brothers (for 20 years) and various other companies, retiring from Anderson Middleton in 1988. He loved woodworking and carpentry. He designed and built two homes, one on the Wishkah Road and one on the Satsop River. He was known for custom crafted rifle stocks, cabinetry and other fine woodworking. In retirement, he and Caroline enjoyed exploring the backroads of the Pacific Northwest first by pickup and camper and then by motorhome for 7 years.

He was preceded in death by sisters Orvilla Miller, Henrietta Lutzvick, Shirley Shields and Patricia Roose. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Caroline, children: Linda Hicks of Union, Washington; Cathleen (Scott) Vanderflute of Lakewood and Conrad (Shari) Jobst Jr. of Aberdeen. He also leaves a legacy of five grandchildren: Michele (Josh) Batchelder, Lacey Hicks, Jenson Hicks, Kelsey (Brady) Thompson and Trevor (Rachel) Jobst and seven great-grandchildren: Ash Batchelder, Rylee Hicks, Piper, Leah and Linden Thompson; and Hazel and Forrest Jobst.

Plans are being made for a farewell gathering to be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary