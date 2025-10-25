Cleora Caton Fisher passed away on Oct. 8, 2025 in Hoquiam, Washington. Cleora was born in Willapa, Washington at the family home Aug. 8, 1936, to Frederick and Edith Caton. She joined one brother and two sisters in Heaven: Don Caton, Ida Laura Pearson, and Lois Buchanan.

Cleora married Robert V. Fisher on Feb. 17, 1956, in Willapa, Washington. He passed away in March of 2005. They had three children, Debbie Fisher, Todd Fisher (Renee Fisher), and Lori Martin (Mike Martin). Cleora had seven grandchildren: John Morris, Bobby Jackson, Steven Palmer, Jennifer Beaber (Fisher), Amber Warring (Fisher), Emily Fisher, and Marrissa Villani (Martin) and 11 great-grandchildren.

Cleora had a special friend Don Monohon of Raymond, Washington who she lived with for several years in the Willapa Valley.

She loved being a mother and grandmother and enjoyed cooking and baking. She enjoyed following her grandkids sporting events.

Cleora graduated from Valley High School in 1954 which she was so proud of. She also graduated from DeWitts Beauty School and worked as a hairdresser for several years. She was widely known for working at J.C. Penneys in Aberdeen, Washington where she retired after 28 years.

As per her request there will be no service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.