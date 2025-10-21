Montesano resident Chet Norwood Ackley passed away at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia on Sept. 24, 2025.

He was 65 years old.

Chet was born on May 8, 1960, in Aberdeen, Washington, to parents Charles Dewey Ackley and Betty Loulla Manring. He graduated from high school in 1978 and lived in Concord, New Hampshire for a period of time before moving back to the Grays Harbor area in 2011. He worked as a salesman at Kenny’s Shoes in Mount Vernon and also did work as a fabricator, welder, and auto parts sales. He loved to build model cars, collect comic books, computer games, and watching old Westerns. He was an avid music fan and loved playing the guitar.

Chet is survived by his mother, Betty Ackley of Montesano; son Nicholas Ackley of Aberdeen; daughter Alycia Ackley of Olympia; brothers Chuck Ackley and Dayton Ackley, both of Montesano; sister Teresa Ackley of Central Park; and four beloved grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Ackley, and brother Joseph Ackley.

A memorial service is being planned and will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Harrison Family Mortuary.