Cheryl Johnson

Cheryl Johnston was born on June 22, 1960, in Aberdeen, Washington, to Dwayne and Marie McMillion. She passed away suddenly on June 19, 2025, at Virginia Mason Hospital in Tacoma.

Cheryl was a loving, caring, and selfless woman whose kindness touched everyone she met. Her passion for helping others led her to open and operate her own daycare, where she cared for many children as if they were her own. Cheryl had an immense love for her family, her friends, and all animals. Her generous heart and gentle spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

She is survived by her two children, Nicole and Kyle; her mother Marie, her sister Cathy; and her four grandchildren: Taina, Ryder, Malisha, and Raul.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Stephanie Johnston, and her father, Dwayne McMillion.

A private celebration of life will be held in her honor.