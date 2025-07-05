Charrolotte Jeanne Ratliff, 76, left into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Grays Harbor Health and Rehabilitation in Aberdeen, Washington.

Born on Dec. 31, 1948, in Houston, Texas to Charles and Jeanne (Caroll) Ferguson. The youngest of four siblings, the family was raised in Houston, she began working as a waitress for various restaurants. Years down the road, Charrolotte met her soulmate and love of her life, Robert Ratliff. They married on Sept. 10, 1964, in Houston. The young couple lived in south Alabama for some time, then to Florida and Colorado, before moving to Kent, Washington. They had two children: Robert and Jeanne. The family found their forever home in Satsop, Washington. Charrolotte was the heart of the home, a loving and devoted wife and mother, she found her true passion in raising her family. In 2022, after 58 years of marriage, Robert passed away.

Charrolotte was a member of Central Park Neighborhood Church, and a faithful prayer warrior. She enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls, but her truest joys were being with her family. She had a heart of gold, and was a generous and kind soul who loved to care for her husband, children, and especially her grandchildren. When her daughter, Jeanne, began fostering, Charrolotte loved and welcomed each new child as her own. She loved to make others happy and to see their smiles. Charrolotte wanted everyone to be happy, she was such a caring and beautiful woman who will be missed beyond measure, and cherished to those lives she touched with her generosity and love.

She is reunited in heaven with her husband, Robert Ratliff; and son, Robert Davis; brother, Bill Blasik, and Charles Ferguson; sister, Cheryl Ferguson; and sister-in-law, Betty Blasik.

Charrolotte will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Jeanne (Klaus) Bernhardt, of Aberdeen, Washington; grandchildren: Robert, Benjamin, Gianna, Bridgit, Connor, and Kenny, as well as all the 65 other foster children that became her grandchildren, it did not matter to her, she loved all the children and welcomed them with open arms.

A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date.

