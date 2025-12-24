Charlotte L. Falkner, age 73, of Raymond, Washington, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2025 surrounded by her loving family, at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Washington.

Charlotte was born on Feb. 16, 1952, in Richlands, Virginia, to Cecil and Virginia Trent. She married the love of her life, James M. Falkner, on December 11, 1970, in Raymond, Washington. Their marriage was one marked by deep devotion, love, and commitment.

Charlotte loved spending time camping and enjoying the outdoors. She took great joy in watching hummingbirds, relaxing with classic Westerns, and, most of all, cherishing time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, James Falkner of Raymond; her children: Jason Falkner and his wife Kristina of Raymond, Tina and her husband Miguel Carrazco, and Michael Falkner and his wife Jessie Glasser of McCleary. She was a devoted grandmother to Amanda Graham of Yakima, Jason Graham of South Bend, Brooke Graham of Raymond, Carter Falkner of McCleary, Gaven Falkner of Raymond, and Emily Falkner of South Bend.

Charlotte is also survived by her brothers, Richard Trent of North Dakota, Bryon Trent and his wife Debra of Louisiana, and her sister, Cheryl Freeman and her husband Thomas of Louisiana, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Charlotte will be remembered for her loving heart, her devotion to family, and the quiet joys she found in life.