Charles “Corkey” Francis Perry passed away peacefully at Capital Medical Center in Olympia, Washington on Sept. 1, 2025. He was born in Richmond, Virginia, on June 18, 1943, to Alma Beatrice “Bea” Starr and was later adopted by Raymond “Bun” Perry.

Corkey grew up in logging communities and started his working life with his dad as a choker setter at age 13. When his dad needed help falling timber, he was always willing to step in, especially if it meant missing school. He graduated from Enterprise High School and Shasta Junior College in Northern California, then joined the U.S. Air Force. He was proud of his military service, spending two years stationed in Japan before volunteering for Vietnam, where he served as a radio operator. He was honorably discharged on March 21, 1968.

Upon his return, Corkey moved to Hoquiam, Washington, to be with his grandparents and continue his education. He loved scuba diving for fishing gear in local rivers and log driving with his grandpa, earning him the CB call sign “River Rat.” While attending Grays Harbor Junior College, he met his future wife, Jean Curtis, in the college library. They were married on August 22, 1969.

Corkey completed his education at Washington State University (WSU), earning his degree in Forestry and Forest Management. After graduating, he worked for Weyerhaeuser, the Quinault Indian Nation, and finally his dream job as a longshoreman with Local 24 in Aberdeen, Washington, retiring in 2003.

He was a Master Gardener through the WSU program and spent his retirement years working in the yard and beachcombing with Jean.

He leaves his wife of 56 years, Jean; daughter, Kelli, and son-in-law, Craig Bishop; son, Dan Perry, and daughter-in-law, Danielle; and five grandchildren: Emily, Jake, and Trace Bishop; and Charlie and Lily Perry.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Hoquiam, Washington.

A message of condolence or of a memory can be left for the family at www.fernhillfuneral.com